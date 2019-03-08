Search

Patient fined after throwing and damaging hospital furniture

PUBLISHED: 12:34 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 03 September 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood

A mental health patient who damaged hospital furniture while receiving treatment has been fined.

Lauren Miles, 21, of Wordsworth Close in Downham Market, was an inpatient at Hellesdon Hospital on the edge of Norwich where the offences took place earlier this year.

She appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, September 3 where she pleaded guilty to the three separate incidents of criminal damage.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan, said Miles damaged two leather single chairs worth £92.72 by throwing them on January 11, destroyed a glass ward office window to the value of £82.46 on February 9 and stamped and kicked a table tennis table worth £240 on April 21.

The table tennis equipment was used by other hospital patients on the Whitlingham Ward and had to be removed due to the damage.

Mitigating, Lucy Brakewell, said Miles was "very angry and anxious" when she carried out the criminal damage and "took it out on the furniture".

"She knows the impact on the other residents. She wants to put right what she put wrong," Mrs Brakewell added.

The court heard that Miles, who has a two-year-old son, was not allowed out of the hospital after the incidents as a form of punishment.

Mrs Brakewell said the 21-year-old had not been involved in any criminal incidents since April 21 and her medication had been successfully changed.

The court heard how Miles had post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar and severe emotional unstable personality disorder.

She is under a hospital order she remains at Hellesdon Hospital, run by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

Miles was ordered to pay £415.18 - the cost of the damaged furniture.

