Drills and nail gun among power tools stolen in shed burglary

Published: 6:41 PM February 5, 2021

A nail gun, drills and saws were among a large quantity of power tools stolen during a shed burglary.

Police are seeking witnesses after power tools in cases marked with white marker pen were stolen overnight in a shed burglary in Blythburgh.

It happened between 11.30pm on Tuesday, January 19 and 11.30pm on Wednesday, January 20 after entry was forced to a wooden shed in the garden of a home.

A large quantity of power tools were stolen, including drills, circular saws, a nail gun, air tools, a track saw, a Makita belt sander and a 1980s Unimat lathe.

A police spokesman said: "The description of the contents was written on the cases with white marker pen and police would like to hear from anyone who might have seen these tools for sale anywhere or who may have been offered any tools matching this description."

Information to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/3753/21, via 101.