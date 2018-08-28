Large amount of cash stolen from property

Police were called toa burglary in North Wootton. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for information after a “large” amount of cash was stolen from a house in Thetford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police said a “large quantity” of cash was stolen from an address in Winchester Way between 11am on Friday, November 30 and 2.30pm on Monday, December 3.

A spokesman for the police said: “Anyone who may has seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact DC Mark Barron at Thetford CID on 101.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111”

Do you have a story in Thetford, Brandon or Watton? Contact conor.matchett@archant.co.uk via email with the information.