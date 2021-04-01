News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Land Rover's door damaged in Sheringham hit-and-run incident

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:46 AM April 1, 2021   
Police have appealed for witnesses after a blue vehicle hit the door of a parked Land Rover on Cromer Road in Sheringham. 

Police have appealed for witnesses after a blue vehicle hit the door of a parked Land Rover on Cromer Road in Sheringham. - Credit: Google StreetView

A driver smashed into the open door of a Land Rover Discovery which was parked by the side of the road in Sheringham.

It happened on the A149 Cromer Road between 3.35pm and 3.45pm on Tuesday, March 30.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which took place while the Land Rover driver was loading items into the vehicle. 

Police said it was hit by a small blue vehicle, whose driver failed to stop.

The Land Rover's door was badly damaged and the blue vehicle's wing mirror was knocked off. 

Norfolk police said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward. They are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a small blue vehicle with a missing wing mirror in the area around the times stated.

"Anyone with information should contact PC Jack Houghton at Cromer Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 351 of March 30."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

