Motorbike stolen as fake buyer jumps on and rides away
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A motorbike advertised for sale was stolen when a fake buyer jumped on and rode away.
The orange and black KTM 250cc off-road motorcycle was taken from Warren Close, Brandon, at around 2.45pm on Thursday (December 3).
The victim had earlier advertised the bike for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and was contacted by a man claiming to be interested.
They agreed a price and arranged to meet on Warren Close, where the suspect said he lived.
Soon after meeting, the offender jumped on the bike and rode away, making no attempt to pay the outstanding balance.
The suspect is described as white, aged in his late-20s, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of slim build and with short black hair. He was wearing a black puffa jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air Max trainers.
Anyone with relevant information or those offered a motorcycle matching the description is asked to contact Mildenhall Neighbourhood Response Team, quoting reference 70160/20.
