Investigation closed after teenage girl had knife held to her throat

Published: 4:17 PM February 1, 2021 Updated: 4:35 PM February 1, 2021

Police have closed an investigation launched after a teenage girl had a knife held to her throat and her boyfriend was slashed in a terrifying attack.

During the incident, which happened almost two years ago, at about 4.50pm on February 28, 2019, the then 17-year-old City College Norwich student had been cycling with her boyfriend, then 20, on Mile Cross Road, Norwich.

The couple were subjected to a torrent of verbal abuse from a group of young people.

The victim said they had called her 'fat' before one of the group started attacking her boyfriend.

The teen said her boyfriend was cut in the arm after he pulled the attacker off her.

The offender slashed the female victim's bike tyres before running off down Hansard Close where he was challenged by members of the public but managed to get away.

A police spokesman said the investigation has now been closed.