Shoplifter kicked Debenhams sales manager in struggle to escape

Published: 5:54 AM May 22, 2021

Shoplifter Kirsty Rawlinson was caught stealing a bottle of perfume at Debenhams - Credit: Archant

A shoplifter caught stealing a £65 bottle of perfume kicked out in a struggle to get away causing bruising to the shin of a sales manager at the former Debenhams store, in Norwich.

Kirsty Rawlinson, 37, was apprehended by staff after she was caught stealing the perfume, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Edward Renvoize, prosecuting, said that Rawlinson was apprehended in the store but then kicked out catching the shin of the sales manager.

He said that the assault caused bruising to the shin of the shop worker.

He said that Rawlinson then made her escape.

"She managed to free herself and made off out of the store."

However he said Rawlinson was later arrested as she was seen on CCTV and caught nearby.

Rawlinson, formerly of Shorncliffe Avenue, Norwich, admitted theft from the store and assault in September 7, last year.

She also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence order.

Gavin Cowe, defending, said that Rawlinson was very sorry for causing any injury and immediately after her arrest had said that she was sorry.

He said; "She just panicked."

Mr Cowe said that it did not cause any serious injury and said there had been a financial motive behind the theft.

He said that since the offence, Rawlinson had made a great deal of progress and had moved away from Norfolk.

He said that Rawlinson had a problem with drug dependency but had made efforts to come off drugs.

"She has made positive progress."

Judge Katharine Moore told Rawlinson that she had behaved badly by kicking out at a member of staff at the store.

However she accepted that Rawlinson had a number of difficulties including depression and drug dependency.

Judge Moore said that since the shoplifting offence Rawlinson had made a significant amount of progress.

She imposed an 18-month community order and a £25 fine.

She also ordered Rawlinson to do 100 hours unpaid work.

Norwich's Debenhams store in Orford Place closed for the final time this month on May 8, bringing an end to an era and was one of 30 Debenhams stores to close



