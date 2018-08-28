Search

Inquiries continue after man indecently exposes himself to children

PUBLISHED: 08:51 23 December 2018

A man indecently exposed himself to children near London Road South in Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

Investigations are continuing after a man indecently exposed himself to children in an alleyway.

Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

Police are continuing to hunt for the man following the incident that happened in Kirkley three months ago.

A man dropped his trousers and indecently exposed himself to children in an alleyway between London Road South and Kirkley Cliff Road about 5.15pm on Monday, September 17.

Officers are also “keeping an open mind” as to whether this is linked to a similar indecent exposure the day before.

At around 1.45am on September 16 a man exposed himself to a woman in her late 50s on Tom Crisp Way before running off.

The man is white, aged in his mid 30s, and was wearing a dark hooded top pulled up along with dark trousers and trainers.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked.”

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact 101, quoting crime references 37/53131/18 or 37/53549/18.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

