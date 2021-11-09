Woman banned from driving after clocked doing 109mph on A47

A woman caught doing 109mph on the A47 has been banned from driving for 12 months.

Maria Silva, 53, failed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a series of speeding offences.

The court was told a mobile speed camera had caught her driving a Ford Focus at 109mph on a dual carriageway 70mph section of the A47 at Terrington on March 31.

She had also been recorded travelling at 80mph on the 60mph single carriageway A149 between Castle Rising to Dersingham on January 7.

The Castle Rising junction on the A149. - Credit: Ian Burt

Silva, of London Road in King's Lynn, was also charged with failing to identify the driver of the Ford Focus when it was caught averaging 70mph on the A17 between Sutton Bridge to Kings Lynn on March 10.

Magistrates were told she had not entered a plea to the offences. They banned her from driving in her absence and fined her a total of £1,760.