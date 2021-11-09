Woman banned from driving after clocked doing 109mph on A47
- Credit: Steve Williams
A woman caught doing 109mph on the A47 has been banned from driving for 12 months.
Maria Silva, 53, failed to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a series of speeding offences.
The court was told a mobile speed camera had caught her driving a Ford Focus at 109mph on a dual carriageway 70mph section of the A47 at Terrington on March 31.
She had also been recorded travelling at 80mph on the 60mph single carriageway A149 between Castle Rising to Dersingham on January 7.
Silva, of London Road in King's Lynn, was also charged with failing to identify the driver of the Ford Focus when it was caught averaging 70mph on the A17 between Sutton Bridge to Kings Lynn on March 10.
Magistrates were told she had not entered a plea to the offences. They banned her from driving in her absence and fined her a total of £1,760.
Most Read
- 1 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
- 2 Plans for 725 homes across four sites in town near Norwich
- 3 Norfolk pub giving away 100 Christmas dinners to local people in need
- 4 Shock and sadness at woman’s ‘terribly tragic’ death in house fire
- 5 West Norfolk pub given facelift as new landlord and lady take over
- 6 'My son was in tears': Family devastated after council van parks on grave
- 7 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 8 ‘Goodbye, Canaries’ - Farke sends classy message after dismissal
- 9 Di Cunningham: Who I think could be the next Norwich City head coach
- 10 Go-ahead for new GP surgery which could take on 5,500 more patients