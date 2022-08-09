Two drug drivers among 35 people stopped for road offences in King's Lynn

Police stopped 35 cars at the Adrian Flux Arena in King's Lynn last Friday - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

Drug and drink drivers were among 35 people stopped for offences on the roads in King's Lynn in one day.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving and another was cautioned for possession of cannabis during a day of police action at the Adrian Flux Arena on Friday, August 5.

Of those stopped by officers, 28 faced police action including 10 people who were caught driving vehicles with defects.

Only four vehicles left the check site at the town's speedway stadium having committed no offences.

Eight people were also reported after driving without a seatbelt.

Sergeant Peter Howlett from the Joint Roads Armed Policing Team, said the action day - which was carried out in partnership with the DVSA and Motor Insurance Bureau (MIB) - made Norfolk's roads safer.

“Once again, we have proven just how important these action days are in making the roads of Norfolk a safer place," he said.

“Out of the 28 Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) issued, eight of those were for the offence of not wearing a seatbelt.

Police arrested two drink drivers during the day. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

"This is such a basic safety measure, that takes seconds to action and could potentially save your life.

“We will continue to reiterate our stance around the fatal four offences which include drink/drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, using a mobile phone and speeding.

"These offences make you four times more likely to be involved in a serious or fatal collision.

“Working alongside our partner agencies in order to crack down on road related offences is something we target all year round.

"However, these actions days send a clear message to offenders that they could be stopped at any point and will face punishment.”

TORs issued as part of the initiative could result in fines or points on drivers’ licences. Anyone with existing points on their licence risk losing it completely.