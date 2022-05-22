Driver caught hitting speeds of 119mph on A47

A driver was caught hitting speeds of over 100mph on the A47. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A driver was caught hitting speeds of more than 100mph on the A47.

The motorist was among 13 pulled over by officers from King's Lynn during a patrol on Saturday evening [May 21].

The number included six drivers who were reported for speeding offences, including the one who was travelling at 119mph on the A47.

Elsewhere in King’s Lynn, officers also arrested another person for drink driving.

We have been out in Kings Lynn this evening. 6 TORS speeding highest at 119mph on A47.1 arrested for drink driving.2 vehicles seized no insurance.2 vehicles PG9 prohibition.1 TOR driver no seat belt also with a child unrestrained in the back.1 TOR cord expose.#1643 #722 #Fatal5 pic.twitter.com/vMw0OLpWXX — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 22, 2022

In a tweet, a police spokesman wrote: “We have been out in King's Lynn this evening. Six Traffic Offence Report (TORS) for speeding, the highest at 119mph on the A47.

“One arrested for drink driving.

“Two vehicles seized for no insurance.

“Two vehicles PG9 prohibition.

“One driver not wearing a seat belt, also with a child unrestrained in the back.

“One TOR for cord exposed.”

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.