Paedophile who abused 52 boys has jail sentence increased

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:59 PM May 27, 2021   
David Wilson arrest

Police arrest David Wilson at his home, in King's Lynn, in August 2017 - Credit: National Crime Agency

A Norfolk paedophile who preyed on young boys by posing as girls has seen his prison sentence increased.

David Wilson, from King's Lynn, was jailed for 25 years in February for committing 96 child sex abuse offences relating to 52 victims.

David Wilson from King's Lynn, who has admitted 96 sex offences Picture: National Crime Agency

David Wilson, from King's Lynn, has had his prison sentence increased - Credit: Archant

But, following the decision at Ipswich Crown Court, the Solicitor General referred Wilson’s sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme.

On Thursday (May 27), the court ruled the sentence was unduly lenient and increased it to 28 years’ imprisonment followed by eight years on licence.

The Solicitor General, Rt Hon Lucy Frazer QC MP, said: "Wilson harmed over 50 young boys, abusing, exploiting, and in some cases terrorising them.

David Nicholas Wilson, 36 of Kirstead, King's Lynn has admitted 96 online sex abuse offences against

David Wilson, from King's Lynn, being arrested in August 2017 - Credit: National Crime Agency

"I am glad that the Court of Appeal has seen fit to increase his sentence, and I hope that this can help bring some closure to his many victims."

Wilson, 36, had pleaded guilty to offences including causing children to engage in sexual activity and blackmail.

The former roofer posed as young girls to encourage, threaten and blackmail his victims into sending sexual photographs and videos of themselves and perform sexual acts on others. 

His victims were all aged between four and 14.

Close up of Unrecognizable man sitting at desk and working on laptop at night

David Wilson, from King's Lynn, preyed on victims aged between four and 14 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto


