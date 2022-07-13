News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Anti-vaxxer calls people 'murderers' at vaccine centre

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:25 PM July 13, 2022
King Street in King's Lynn, west Norfolk

The man went into a vaccine centre on King Street in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

An anti-vaxxer from King's Lynn has been given a criminal behaviour order after being abusive towards staff and patients at a vaccine centre.

Spencer Walker, 53 and of Charlock, in the north of Lynn, went into the centre on the town's King Street on January 8. 

After being told he could only enter if he had an appointment he forced his way inside.

Walker then told staff that he was an "anti-vaxxer" before shouting at members of the public in the waiting area.

He called the people waiting for appointments "murderers".

Police were called to the scene and officers arrested Walker on suspicion of threatening behaviour.

He was taken to King's Lynn police station and later charged.

Walker appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on July 7 for sentencing and was fined £850, ordered to pay costs of £720 and a victim surcharge of £85.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

The order is valid for three years and prevents Walker from entering a Covid vaccine or testing site unless he has an appointment.

It also prevents him from capturing still or moving images of a test centre or vaccination site.

