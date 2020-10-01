Norfolk man accused of 96 child sex allegations relating to 49 boys
PUBLISHED: 13:38 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 01 October 2020
A plea hearing for a 36-year-old Norfolk man accused of 96 child sexual abuse allegations relating to 49 young boys will take place next month.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a case management hearing on Thursday was David Nicholas Wilson of Kirstead, King’s Lynn.
He is accused of causing or inciting young boys to send him indecent images of themselves or of them and other children.
Wilson faces a 96-count indictment which covers 49 victims ranging in age from four to 14.
The alleged offences were committed between May 1, 2016 and May 31, 2018.
The charges include intentionally causing or inciting children to engage in sexual activity and making unwanted demands for indecent images of a child with menaces.
Wilson was remanded in custody until Monday, November 23, when his plea hearing is due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court.
