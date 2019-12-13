Service station closed after cashpoint raid
PUBLISHED: 11:42 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 13 December 2019
Archant
A busy service station has been sealed off by police after a cashpoint raid.
The Esso garage on the A10 at West Winch, near King's Lynn is currently closed and its entire forecourt has been cordoned off.
Police said the raid took place at 3.39am today. A silver Mercedes Sprinter van was used in the theft of the cash machine, which contained cash at the time it was taken, but was later recovered by police.
A spokesman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who has knowledge of the raid or believes they witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the theft."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 36/86775/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
