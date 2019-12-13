Search

Service station closed after cashpoint raid

PUBLISHED: 11:42 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 13 December 2019

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

The Esso service station on the A10 south of King's Lynn has ben sealed off by police investigaing a cashpoint raid Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A busy service station has been sealed off by police after a cashpoint raid.

The cashpoint which has been raided at the Esso service station on the A10 near King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe cashpoint which has been raided at the Esso service station on the A10 near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The Esso garage on the A10 at West Winch, near King's Lynn is currently closed and its entire forecourt has been cordoned off.

Police said the raid took place at 3.39am today. A silver Mercedes Sprinter van was used in the theft of the cash machine, which contained cash at the time it was taken, but was later recovered by police.

Police have cordoned off the Esso service station on the A10 near King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopPolice have cordoned off the Esso service station on the A10 near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A spokesman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries into the incident and officers would like to hear from anyone who has knowledge of the raid or believes they witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the theft."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 36/86775/19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The cashpoint which has been raided at the Esso service station on the A10 near King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopThe cashpoint which has been raided at the Esso service station on the A10 near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The service station on the A10 near the Hardwick Roundabout has been cordoned off by police investigating a cashpoint raid Picture Chris BishopThe service station on the A10 near the Hardwick Roundabout has been cordoned off by police investigating a cashpoint raid Picture Chris Bishop

