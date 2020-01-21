Search

'Zero tolerance' to anti-social behaviour at bus station

PUBLISHED: 14:20 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:20 21 January 2020

Police say anti-social behaviour at King's Lynn bus station is a priority Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt

Police have made six arrests, seized six bikes and issued more than 30 dispersal orders in a less than a fortnight at a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

Gangs of youths gathering at King's Lynn bus station, near the Vancouver Quarter, have become a priority for officers in the town.

Members of the local policing team say they are taking a "zero tolerance" approach to problems, adding on social media: "This remains a priority for local officers as we aim to make the town centre a safer place to visit."

Last night, they made two arrests and issued six dispersal orders.

On Sunday night, there were four arrests, 15 dispersal orders and three bikes seized.

And on Saturday, January 11, officers issued 11 dispersal orders and seized three bikes.

