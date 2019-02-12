Search

Who is the mystery person with a vendetta against King’s Lynn church’s bells?

PUBLISHED: 16:19 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 13 February 2019

No Bells: Graffiti which has appeared on an ancient door at St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

No Bells: Graffiti which has appeared on an ancient door at St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A Grade I-listed chapel in west Norfolk has been vandalised - with the words ‘No bells’ spray painted onto its doors.

The door on the southern side of St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn, which has been vandalised Picture: Chris BishopThe door on the southern side of St Nicholas Chapel, in King's Lynn, which has been vandalised Picture: Chris Bishop

The St Nicholas’ Chapel in King’s Lynn is a historic part of the town, and it is thought that one angry complainant has used the graffiti on the doors to state their displeasure for the bells.

Lesley Bambridge, who represents the St Margarets with St Nicholas Ward on the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, said: “It’s very upsetting that someone went to that extreme length, and it is extreme, it’s dreadful.

“I had a message around six months ago from a resident who didn’t leave his name but sounded like an elderly gentleman, saying ‘Get the bells stopped. If you don’t I’ll start breaking the windows, starting with the plain ones then the stained glass’.

“I spoke to the manager of the chapel and the police but as no name or number was given there was no way of finding out who it was. It could be a coincidence.”

