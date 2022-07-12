Drug dealer found in possession of £16,000 of cocaine jailed
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after he was found with £16,000 worth of cocaine.
The sentence comes after police stopped a silver Ford Focus on Bracken Road in Thetford back in December 2020.
Following searches, a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were recovered from the driver’s jacket pocket.
This was later identified as cocaine with a street value in the region of £16,000.
Officers also seized a mobile phone and £90 in cash.
The 26-year-old driver, Kiefer Viccars, of London Road, Thetford, was arrested and later charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He entered a guilty plea and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on July 7, where he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.
Sgt Marcus Wall of the Breckland Neighbourhood Policing Team at Norfolk Police said: "We take this type of offending extremely seriously and we will continue to relentlessly target those who supply controlled drugs in the area and bring them to justice.
"We would encourage anyone who has any information about criminal activity to contact us on 101 or alternatively to contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”