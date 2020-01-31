Search

Man found with more than 2,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 16:20 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 31 January 2020

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A 61-year-old man was found with more than 2,000 indecent child images, a court heard.

Kevin Thompson, of St Annes Crescent, Gorleston, was found with the indecent images on his computer after police raided his address.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said there were 449 in the most serious category, with more than 1,800 images in the other categories as well as five extreme porn images.

Thompson admitted downloading indecent images and one count of distributing an image and was given a 12 month jail sentence suspended for two years.

He was also given 160 hours unpaid work and placed on the sex offender's register.

David Stewart, for Thompson, said the distribution was on one single occasion and he had expressed remorse.

He said he was of low risk.

