Man found bin bag of cannabis dumped on Mousehold

Published: 4:44 PM December 21, 2020

A man found a bin bag of poor quality cannabis and took it home to try it, a court has heard.

Kerry Prince, 56, claimed when he smoked the cannabis it was too poor quality to use and he should have thrown it away, Norwich Crown Court heard on Monday.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the cannabis, which weighed just over half a kilo, was found when police raided Prince's home at Thornfield Way, on the Heartsease, Norwich, in February.

Mr James said if the cannabis was of good quality it would have been worth more than £4,000.

He said officers also found a small amount of amphetamine which was for Prince's personal use.

Text messages were found on Prince's phone which showed he had supplied cannabis to a small number of friends over three months.

Prince admitted possession of amphetamine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between November 14 last year and February 13, this year.

He was given a six-month jail sentence suspended for 15 months and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Oliver, defending, said Prince, a graphic designer, had been out of work and was isolated.