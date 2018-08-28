Search

Advanced search

Woman arrested in Norwich for drugs as part of Operation Granary is given last chance

PUBLISHED: 13:14 07 November 2018

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

Norwich Crown Court. Picture Adrian Judd.

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A woman who sold heroin and cocaine to an undercover police officer in Norwich has been given a final chance by a judge, who warned that most dealers went straight to jail.

Kelly Ifeanyi, 41, was arrested as part of Operation Granary aimed at cracking down on county line drug networks, in Norwich, when she supplied drugs to an undercover officer known as Tommo, after meeting him in a car park at Gentry Place, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said Ifeanyi was observed to hand over the drugs to the undercover officer.

He said that Ifeanyi was known to officers and was later arrested as part of the operation.

Mr Youell said there was no suggestion she was a major player.

Ifeanyi, of Style Loke, Barford, admitted supplying the drugs to Tommo on March 5, this year.

However she was given a final chance by Judge Andrew Shaw after he heard that at the time of the offence she had relapsed into drug use after a relationship break-up.

He told her: “Make no mistake in almost every case people that deal Class A drugs in this city of Norwich or Norfolk will be sent to prison.”

However he said he was making an exception in her case as he accepted she had relapsed into drug use at the time.

He warned Ifeanyi who was crying in the dock: “You have to take the chance I’m going to give you.”

Judge Shaw imposed a two year community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and said if she breached the order she would go to jail.

He said that any breach of the order would be reserved to him.

Gavin Cowe, for Ifeanyi, said that she had struggled in the past with drugs but a turning point had been after serving 45 months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs she had been given a wake up call and had kept out of trouble.

However he said that after the break-up of a long-term relationship she relapsed into taking drugs and this is how she came to be dealing drugs to Tommo.

Mr Cowe said that Ifeanyi saw this offence as a “relapse” and said that she had been put under a degree of intimidation to sell the drugs.

He said that she also had a number of health problems and was due to go to hospital for tests.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Updated Motorcyclist dies and man arrested after Great Yarmouth crash

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Teenager facing drink driving charge after car landed in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Nurse struck off after lack of English put hospital patients at risk

The Italian nurse demonstrated a lack of competence while working at the NNUH, a hearing ruled. Photo: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public urged to help police catch wanted Norwich woman

Holly Macro, who is wanted by Norfolk police. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Ten free and cheap events in Norfolk this week - from a gift fair to film festival

Norfolk Gift and Food Fair

Motorcyclist killed in Great Yarmouth crash is named

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Opening date revealed for new Lidl supermarket

Artist's impression of the proposed new Lidl store in Sprowston, which is due to open in November. Photo: Submitted

Family’s shock as housing developers cover their car in mud and start work at 6.30am

Terie and Peter Hurrell's car was covered in mud on the Persimmon Estate in Wymondham. PHOTO: Terie Hurrell

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast