Search

Advanced search

Man tasered after crashing into cars in town during police chase

PUBLISHED: 17:16 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 11 June 2020

Kane Saunders. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Kane Saunders. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A man was tasered after he crashed into a number of cars while trying to escape from police, a court heard.

Kane Saunders, 28, who was driving a Ford Focus, was followed by officers from Norfolk’s Operation Moonshot Team after he failed to stop in Great Yarmouth.

The defendant collided with a number of vehicles as he tried to flee.

When his car finally came to a stop, he tried to run away, before being tasered and arrested at the end of the incident on March 18 this year.

Saunders was searched at the scene and found to have a kitchen knife as well as a large quantity of Class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine.

Police also found that he was in breach of a restraining order against the female passenger in the car. Saunders did not have a valid driving licence or insurance at the time of the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Saunders was also wanted in connection with a serious assault in Soham, Cambridgeshire on 13 March 2020, where another man had been punched to the floor causing serious head injuries. He was later charged with this offence.

The passenger, a woman aged in her 20s, was arrested in connection with the Yarmouth incident. No further action will be taken against her.

Saunders, of Soham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (June 11) for sentence after he pleading guilty to several offences including GBH, possession of a knife and a number of drug and driving offences.

He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison by Judge Stephen Holt.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Sergeant Nick Tungatt from the Operation Moonshot East Team said: “Saunders knew he was wanted for a serious assault in Cambridgeshire and continued to commit offences in Norfolk including possessing class A drugs, possessing a knife and a number of driving offences.”

He added: “This is another fantastic result for the Operation Moonshot East Team and we are extremely pleased with the sentence today as it reflects the seriousness of these crimes.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

‘Norfolk won’t allow his statues to be toppled’ - Nelson defended amid racism row

Lord Nelson statue by Thomas Milnes in Upper Close at Norwich Cathedral. Picture : Antony Kelly

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant and hotel announces reopening date

Hannah Springham (inset) who runs the Farmyard in Norwich and The Dial House at Reepham alongside husband Andrew have announced when they will reopen. Pictures: Archant

Canaries midfielder and wife make substantial donations to local charities

Tom and Anna Trybull present a donation of £5,000 to Age UK Norwich Picture: Norwich City FC

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Man tasered after crashing into cars in town during police chase

Kane Saunders. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘Let us reopen and save our summer season’: Holiday park bosses’ Downing Street plea

Vauxhall holiday park, Yarmouth. Pic: submitted
Drive 24