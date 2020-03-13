Man tasered after crashing into cars in town during police chase

A man was tasered after he crashed into a number of cars while trying to escape from police, a court heard.

Kane Saunders, 28, who was driving a Ford Focus, was followed by officers from Norfolk’s Operation Moonshot Team after he failed to stop in Great Yarmouth.

The defendant collided with a number of vehicles as he tried to flee.

When his car finally came to a stop, he tried to run away, before being tasered and arrested at the end of the incident on March 18 this year.

Saunders was searched at the scene and found to have a kitchen knife as well as a large quantity of Class A drugs including heroin and crack cocaine.

Police also found that he was in breach of a restraining order against the female passenger in the car. Saunders did not have a valid driving licence or insurance at the time of the incident.

Saunders was also wanted in connection with a serious assault in Soham, Cambridgeshire on 13 March 2020, where another man had been punched to the floor causing serious head injuries. He was later charged with this offence.

The passenger, a woman aged in her 20s, was arrested in connection with the Yarmouth incident. No further action will be taken against her.

Saunders, of Soham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (June 11) for sentence after he pleading guilty to several offences including GBH, possession of a knife and a number of drug and driving offences.

He was sentenced to four years and two months in prison by Judge Stephen Holt.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Sergeant Nick Tungatt from the Operation Moonshot East Team said: “Saunders knew he was wanted for a serious assault in Cambridgeshire and continued to commit offences in Norfolk including possessing class A drugs, possessing a knife and a number of driving offences.”

He added: “This is another fantastic result for the Operation Moonshot East Team and we are extremely pleased with the sentence today as it reflects the seriousness of these crimes.”