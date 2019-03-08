Jury sent out to consider verdicts in Norwich knife attack trial

File photo of Castle Meadow in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2017

A jury in the trial of two men accused of wounding one man and attempting to wound another in a knife attack will resume deliberations on Thursday (May 23) morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Crown Court heard how Aaron Goffin was stabbed in the arm and his friend, Yamana Partridge, narrowly avoided being slashed across the face following an argument on Castle Meadow, Norwich.

Varnadore, 20, of St Edmundsbury Road, King's Lynn, and Cain Watson, 22, of Angel Road, Norwich, have denied wounding Mr Goffin with intent to cause GBH and attempting to wound Mr Partridge with intent and possession of a knife on July 30, 2017.

The jury were sent out to consider verdicts at just after 3.20pm on Wednesday (May 22) and will continue their deliberations on Thursday morning after being sent home at just after 4.20pm on Wednesday.