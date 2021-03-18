Jury considering verdicts in attempted Norwich sex assault trial

Published: 5:09 PM March 18, 2021

Anesu Nzanga, 38, has gone on trial after pleading not guilty of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Carrow Hill, Norwich in 2018. - Credit: Archant

A jury in the trial of a man accused of grabbing a woman and saying he wanted to sexually assault her has been sent home and will continue deliberations on Friday.

The woman, who was 18 at the time, was on her way to start a new job and was walking down Carrow Hill when she was approached.

Norwich Crown Court has heard the woman was later grabbed by the man who told her he wanted to have sex and tried to pull her into a side road or driveway.

Anesu Nzanga, 38, of Bracondale, Norwich, has gone on trial after pleading not guilty of committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence at 5.20am on October 13, 2018.

He has also denied an offence of assault by beating on the same date.

A jury of six men and six women were sent out to consider their verdicts in the case on Thursday, March 18.

They were sent home by Judge Stephen Holt at about 4.15pm but will continue deliberations at 10am on Friday, March 19.