Norfolk man sentenced to life in prison after offering to sell guns to undercover agents

PUBLISHED: 17:28 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:28 26 July 2019

Jurijs Ragozins has been sentenced to life in prison. Picture: NCA

Jurijs Ragozins has been sentenced to life in prison. Picture: NCA

Archant

A Norfolk man has been sentenced to life for supplying firearms.

The guns recovered by the National Crime Agency. Picture: NCAThe guns recovered by the National Crime Agency. Picture: NCA

Jurijs Ragozins, 44, of Saddlebow Road, King's Lynn, will serve a minimum of 17-and-a-half years following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation where he offered to sell weapons to undercover agents.

The meetings had been under surveillance by the NCA and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit.

Twelve Turkish-made Zoraki handguns, 29 stun guns, and ammunition were recovered. They had been hidden inside a water pump and a computer which were both in the boot of his car on his arrest on Friday, April 26.

The handguns were originally blank firing weapons which had been converted to use conventional ammunition.

An additional bag of ammunition was also found by officers hidden in undergrowth at the side of a country lane near Castle Rising, just outside Kings Lynn.

Following his arrest Ragozins was charged with being concerned in the supply of firearms.

On Friday, June 7 June, at Maidstone Crown Court he pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Friday, July 26 to life imprisonment.

Guns were hidden in a water pump. Picture: NCAGuns were hidden in a water pump. Picture: NCA

NCA branch commander Martin Huxley said: "We know there are strong connections between firearms and drug supply, and weapons such as these are attractive to organised crime groups because they are so easy to conceal.

"Had we not stopped Ragozins in his tracks I've no doubt these guns would have been used to commit violent acts on our streets."

