Woman who repeatedly hit parked vehicles while trying to exit car park keeps licence

Julie Rickards appeared in court after hitting parked vehicles while trying to exit a car park in Longmead, Norwich. Picture: Google Google

A woman who repeatedly hit parked vehicles while trying to exit a car park has been told she can keep her licence.

Julie Rickards, 48, of Longmead, Norwich, was found guilty in her absence for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and failing to report an accident at Norwich Magistrates' Court on April 1.

Her case had been adjourned to Monday, June 17 for magistrates to consider whether to ban her from driving.

Prosecutor Waseem Raja said footage captured on a witness' mobile phone showed Rickards trying to manoeuvre out of a parking space between two vehicles in a car park in Longmead on September 14 last year.

He said she had repeatedly hit the van and Vauxhall Vectra parked next to her and that both vehicles sustained scratches and cracked bumpers.

Rickards, who was present at the hearing, was fined £440 and was ordered to pay £44 victim surcharge and £50 court costs.

She received six penalty points on her licence for the failing to report charge but received no separate penalty for the remaining two offences.