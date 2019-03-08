Judge begins summing up in Great Yarmouth drugs conspiracy trial

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

The judge has started his summing up in the long-running trial involving a London gang which flooded Great Yarmouth with crack cocaine and heroin.

Norwich Crown Court has heard during the six-week long trial how the county lines gang heavily relied on texts using a phone line called the “Deano line” to target known drug users in the town.

The defendants are William Donkoh, 31, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Hackney, Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, and Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, who have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth.

The jury has heard closing speeches in the case and now Judge Andrew Shaw has started his summing up.