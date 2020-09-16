Search

Man on laundering charges, including over luxury Audi, Rolex and Tag-Heuer watches

PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 September 2020

Close up of £20 notes Pound sterling on a simple background, no people.

Close up of £20 notes Pound sterling on a simple background, no people.

MinnaRossi

A 30-year-old man has denied a string of money laundering charges, including that he spent £80,000 on a house in Norwich.

Jonathon Fearnley has denied five charges involving money laundering of a large amount of cash, including an allegation that he acquired or possessed a luxury SUV Audi Q7 and also that he had more than £23,000 in cash.

He was also charged with acquiring thousands of pounds worth of valuables in criminal property including a number of high-end watches including a Rolex and a Tag Heuer, when he appeared before Norwich magistrates on Wednesday, for a short hearing.

Fearnley is also said to have acquired or possessed other items of jewellery and furniture, including an Apple computer.

Fearnley of Newbegin Road, Norwich, pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces.

The charges in detail, which were put to him, are that on or before May 2, last year, at Norwich, he concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property, which was money held by Lloyds Bank in a personal bank account.

He also is charged that he acquired, used or possessed criminal property an Audi Q7 on or before May 2, last year.

Fearnley also denied that he acquired, used or possessed criminal property on or before May 2, last year in that he had cash to the value of £23,400.

He also faces a charge that he acquired, used or possessed criminal property on or before May 2, last year, in that he possessed electrical goods, jewellery, furniture and watches including a Rolex watch, Tag Heuer watch, Apple computer and remote control drone,

Fearnley also is charged that he concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property, namely £80,000 to buy a property in Newbegin Road in Norwich on March 15, last year.

Robyn Khan appeared for the prosecution and Ian Fisher appeared for Fearnley at the hearing.

No details other than the charges were put at the hearing, as the case is one which has to be sent to Norwich Crown Court for a further hearing.

The case will be heard on October 14 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Fearnley was granted unconditional bail.

