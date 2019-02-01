Man jailed and given behaviour order after being caught in possession of class A drugs worth £5,600

John Watson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two weeks imprisonment at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to possession of a Class A drug. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE Archant

A man has been sent to jail after pleading guilty to possessing heroin with a street value of £5,600.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 31-year-old has also been handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after being convicted of drug possession as part of a policing operation targeting rural crime.

John Watson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two weeks in prison at King’s Lynn Magistrates Court on December 13, 2018, after pleading guilty to possession of 2oz of the Class A drug.

Watson was charged with the offence after officers raided plots on The Splashes site, on Castle Acre Road, Swaffham, in June last year where heroin was found.

The warrant was carried out as part of a policing operation, called Operation Kingbird, which was launched to target rural crime in the Breckland and West Norfolk areas.

Following the conviction, police applied for a CBO which was granted by Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, January 30, with a number of conditions including:

· Not to enter The Splashes site on Castle Acre Road, Swaffham as either a visitor or a tenant.

· Not to enter the Breckland policing area defined by the attached map

· Not to enter or be found inside or within 10 metres of any farm building or farm outbuilding nor to enter or be found inside any other non-dwelling outbuilding except that owned by Mr John Watson or with the express prior written permission of the owner and to produce such written permission upon demand of a police officer.

Inspector Jon Papworth welcomed the order.

He said: “This is a pleasing result as part of a dedicated operation targeting rural crime.

“We will always take action and use all powers available to us to help deter and disrupt criminal behaviour and the granting of a Criminal Behaviour Order for Watson is evidence of this.”

Operation Kingbird has seen an increase in patrols and targeted police activity to combat rising burglaries and thefts at farms.

- For more rural crime prevention advice, click here and members of the public are urged to report anything suspicious to the police on 101.