Man charged with murder of 22-year-old found in river

Sean Palmer, 29, of South Market Road in Great Yarmouth, was arrested on Wednesday (October 30) and charged with the murder of Ipswich man Joe Pooley.

Mr Pooley was found dead at around 10.30am on August 13 last year in the River Gipping near London Road in Ipswich.

A post-mortem examination determined the likely cause of death was immersion in water.

Mr Palmer appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (October 31) and was remanded in custody until Friday (November 1), when he will appear at Ipswich Crown Court.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Smith, 34, of no fixed abode, previously released under investigation, attended Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on Wednesday (October 30) where he was also charged with murder.

He appeared before Norwich Magistrates Court by live link on Wednesday (October 30) and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (November 1).

Two women have also been charged in connection with the murder.

Lisa-Marie Smith, 25, of Ramsay Road in Hawick, Roxburghshire and Becki West-Davidson, 29, of Foxhall Road in Ipswich are both due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court by live link on Thursday (October 31).