Man jailed after stabbing victim in the neck

A Suffolk man who stabbed his victim in the neck has been jailed for 30 months in his absence after he refused to attend court.

Jason Hamilton has been jailed for 30 months. Photo: James Carr. Jason Hamilton has been jailed for 30 months. Photo: James Carr.

Jason Hamilton, 46, of Suffolk Road, Lowestoft was found guilty of wounding the victim after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in April, with sentencing adjourned until Thursday (June 12) for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Hamilton, who had been remanded in custody, refused to attend court for his sentencing hearing and was sentenced by Judge David Pugh in his absence.

He had denied stealing £160 cash, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and having an article with a blade in Station Square, Lowestoft, on October 26 last year.

He was cleared of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, theft and having an article with a blade.

The court heard that after the alleged attack, the man received hospital treatment for the injury to his neck under his left ear.

Following the attack a local gym owner described seeing blood gushing from the neck of the victim.

Giles Barr-Thomson, who owns Ruckus in Lowestoft, was at his newly-opened gym on October 26 last year when he witnessed a commotion outside on London Road North.

As a large group ran in the direction of Station Square, Mr Barr-Thomson thought twice about investigating what was going on out of fear for his own safety.

He said: "As I looked out of the front window the gentleman who had been attacked went into McDonald's. He ripped off his top and I could see there was blood gushing from his neck.

"I didn't initially want to go outside because there was such a commotion, but then I saw all these terrified families in McDonald's staring at the victim. My son found our first aid bag and I went outside to try and help him."

The 39-year-old went straight to the wounded man before administering first aid by applying pressure to the cut.

"I said to him who I was and that I wanted to help him, and tried to explain how potentially serious the cut was," added Mr Barr-Thomson. "Considering what had happened he seemed okay - just upset at what the attacker had done to him. When the police came to me I just explained to them what had happened as best I could."