Thieves targeted victim who was profoundly deaf and had mobility issues

PUBLISHED: 17:35 07 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court.

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A profoundly deaf man with mobility issues was targeted by two thieves who stole money from his home, a court has heard.

Jamie Chilvers, 37, and Corinne Sellers, 22, both knew of the victim and got into his home in King’s Lynn via an insecure door,

Norwich Crown Court heard the victim, who suffers from a severe neurological disease and is profoundly deaf as a result, felt something was not right and when he went to investigate and found both defendants in his hallway.

Ian James, prosecuting, said the victim, whose mobility is also impaired, was told Sellers needed some money for a taxi and so, in order to get rid of them, provided details of an emergency PIN number which would allow them to access money for the taxi.

But after they left Mr James said the victim found his wallet had been moved and £10 taken from it. He also found that some of his medication had been moved.

The victim alerted his mother who contacted police and the two defendants were arrested fairly soon after the theft.

Two statements from the victim were read out in court describing how insecure and bewildered he felt and also the distress he experienced at the thought of having to come to court.

He has since had to move from the property where this happened and feels isolated as a result.

Chilvers, of Lancaster Road, Lynn, and Sellers, 22, of Gayton Road, Lynn appeared in court to be sentenced on Tuesday (July 7) having both previously admitted theft on October 14 2018.

Chilvers who has 31 convictions for 101 previous offences and who also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence order, was jailed for a total of 36 weeks.

Judge Stephen Holt said: “There’s no doubt in my mind your actions have had a very serious affect on him and he’s still suffering all this time after as a result of what you did.”

Sellers was given an 18 month community order made up of up to 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) and a six-month alcohol treatment programme.

Lynne Shirley, mitigating for Chilvers, conceded it was a “mean offence” but said her client has had an entrenched problem of drug addiction for many years.

Sellers, who was represented by Will Carter, had no previous convictions and was being dealt with for her first offence.

