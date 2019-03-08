Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Harasser banned from talking to retail staff about his sexuality

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 07 August 2019

Mere Street in Diss where Shand has been banned from. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Mere Street in Diss where Shand has been banned from. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Archant

A serial harasser has be banned from talking to retail staff about his sexual orientation or mental health.

James Shand, 40, of High Street, Sutton, Cambridgeshire, received a three-year conditional discharge, forced to pay £525 in compensation to his victims, serve a criminal behaviour order (CBO) and restraining order after being convicted on June 18.

Norwich magistrates heard how on several occasions during August and once in October last year Shand approached members of the public in retail stores in Diss, engaging them in conversation and then afterwards threatening to report them to the police following the conversations.

Prosecuting, Corrine Gook-Hurren, told the court Shand had talked to people about mental health issues and sexuality which he knew would make others feel uncomfortable, and deliberately did so in situations where people would have to talk to him as required by their job.

He made also made several false reports to the police, causing officers to interview people regarding his allegations.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard how one false allegation had been made against Jonathan Green, the manager of Poundstretcher in Diss. Shand engaged Mr Green in conversation in the store but later contacted the police and Mr Green's company, to make a complaint about the manager saying he had called him a "poof" and a "paedo".

Magistrates also heard how on another occasion in October 2018, Shand approached Kyle Ash at Roydon Service Station, shouting abuse at him while he was on the phone to a customer.

Shand was also found guilty of assaulting postal worker Emma Hastings while she was delivering post to Shand's former home at Nicholls Way, Roydon, near Diss, on January 8.

The court also heard of a third incident involving Daniel Lund, of Roydon, who was accused by Shand of threatening him during an altercation in the village.

The CBO stops Shand approaching members of the public or retail staff asking for personal information or engaging in conversation about his sexual orientation or mental health and he must not use electronic devises to cause harassment including filming, taking pictures or sound recordings unless permission is granted. In his restraining order Shand cannot contact members of staff at Myhills Pet and Garden, Diss, or enter Mere Street.

Magistrate Chris Bowles told Shand to stay out of trouble.

Most Read

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man arrested for driving wrong way down A11 for 15 miles

A man was arrested for driving 15 miles on the wrong side of the A11 between Thetford and Attleborough. Photo: Police

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: Reports of offer for French winger wide of the mark

Have Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke got their eye on Alexis Claude-Maurice? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘A pleasure to see an angle grinder’ - Gates at beach that were blocking access are removed

Gates at West Runton beach have been removed. Picture: Helen Evans

Two injured by flying debris from air ambulance

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

‘We’re not a guesthouse’ - Man pestered by phone calls for four years from people looking for a room

John Miller's phone number is the same as a former guesthouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

CONFIRMED: Canaries seal Amadou loan to add midfield muscle for the Premier League

Ibrahim Amadou in action for Sevilla in La Liga last season Picture: Pressinphoto/Sipa USA

‘Bond villain’ Farke named Premier League’s hardest manager

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is the Premier League's 'hardest manager', according to 90min.com Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267

Norfolk garden designer wins TV gardening show

Tamara (right) and her design partner Kate (left) won Channel 5's Great Gardening Challenge. Photo: Moritz Schmittat/Crackit productions

Man denies manslaughter of teenager

A man has appeared in court following the death of Reece Hornibrook (pictured). Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man, 66, caught with a Taser

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists