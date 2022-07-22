Man banned from Dereham jailed for nine weeks for breaching court order

James Hudson, 26, who was banned from entering parts of Dereham, Norfolk, has been jailed for nine weeks - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A 26-year-old man who was banned from entering parts of Dereham has been jailed after he "deliberately" breached the court order.

James Hudson, also known as James Jennings, who is currently residing at HMP Norwich, had his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) extended by five years from July 8 and received a nine-week prison sentence after appearing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court.

He was arrested on March 28 and again on May 18, both for breaching his CBO and entering Dereham, along with other offences.

The original order related to several incidents from December 2019 through to June 2020 which included criminal damage to a hotel room, assault, harassment, two public order offences and actual bodily harm.

It was issued at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 30, 2020, and was due to expire on November 30, 2022.

An extension of the CBO was applied for after it was decided that Hudson had shown contempt for the court system by breaching the order on numerous occasions.

Between November 2020 and May 2022, Hudson committed 17 offences including multiple counts of assault, stalking and harassment and blackmail.

During this period he was also recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

PC Kirsty Clements said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders give us the opportunity to try and safeguard the public from prolific offenders like Hudson.

"It also provides reassurance to the general public that we will deal with persistent law breakers.

"It is disappointing that Hudson has breached the order three times since March 2022, however, with the extension in place until 2027 and the courts remanding him to custody for nine weeks, I hope this shows the public that we will continue to take positive action against offenders.”