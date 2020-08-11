Man involved in £30,000 Range Rover ‘steal-to-order’ plot

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man exchanged a series of WhatsApp messages as part of a bid to set up the “steal-to-order” theft of a £30,000 Range Rover, a court heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Carter, 40, of Kenninghall Road in Banham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, August 10, charged with conspiracy to steal a vehicle and conspiracy to defraud.

Carter pleaded guilty to both charges.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said that during 2016 and 2018, Carter had exchanged a series of WhatsApp messages and conversations with Simon Oakley about arranging the theft of a Range Rover worth £30,000 and claiming the theft of another vehicle on insurance.

He said Oakley had been involved in a sophisticated operation, which Carter had “fantasised” about.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Holt sentenced Carter to 10 months in prison suspended for two years, along with 200 hours unpaid work.

He said: “You knew how it was done, you knew people went into people’s homes, normally at night and you were looking for a high-end Range Rover which was stolen and worth £30,000.”