Man involved in £30,000 Range Rover ‘steal-to-order’ plot

PUBLISHED: 12:54 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:10 11 August 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man exchanged a series of WhatsApp messages as part of a bid to set up the “steal-to-order” theft of a £30,000 Range Rover, a court heard.

James Carter, 40, of Kenninghall Road in Banham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, August 10, charged with conspiracy to steal a vehicle and conspiracy to defraud.

Carter pleaded guilty to both charges.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said that during 2016 and 2018, Carter had exchanged a series of WhatsApp messages and conversations with Simon Oakley about arranging the theft of a Range Rover worth £30,000 and claiming the theft of another vehicle on insurance.

He said Oakley had been involved in a sophisticated operation, which Carter had “fantasised” about.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Holt sentenced Carter to 10 months in prison suspended for two years, along with 200 hours unpaid work.

He said: “You knew how it was done, you knew people went into people’s homes, normally at night and you were looking for a high-end Range Rover which was stolen and worth £30,000.”

