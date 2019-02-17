Jailed in Norfolk this week: Dangerous driver, serial burglar and woman who threatened to stab police with needle

Richard Wheeldon (left), Karl Fuller (centre) and Rebecca Wilson (right) were some of the people jailed in Norfolk this week. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Take a look at what has been happening in courts in Norfolk this week.

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Karl Fuller

Fuller, 40, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, February 14 having admitted three burglaries, an attempted burglary and another offence of handling stolen goods following a spree of offending in Weeting and Norwich in December last year.

Fuller also asked for 31 other offences to be taken into consideration, including 18 burglaries committed in Norfolk and Suffolk between October 2015 and December 2018.

Isobel Ascherson, representing Fuller, said there was “no question these offences were the result of a class A drug addiction”.

But she said he wanted to clean the slate and put it all behind him which is why he told the police “everything he could remember”.

Fuller was jailed for three years.

Rebecca Wilson

Karl Fuller. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary Karl Fuller. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

Wilson, 23, of no fixed address was wanted for shoplifting offences and threatening security staff at Aldi in King’s Lynn.

When officers went to arrest her, she told them she would stab them with a needle if they came near her.

Wilson, who appeared via video link from Peterborough Prison, admitted threatening behaviour, having a bladed article in a public place on January 10, and a string of thefts from shops.

Jailing her for 16 months, Judge Andrew Shaw said it must have been “absolutely petrifying” for police officers to be threatened and told the needle was going to be used to stab them and said there was no way they would know if the needle was dirty or not.

Richard Wheeldon

Wheeldon, of Seabank Road, Wisbech, appeared in court on Friday having previously admitted two counts of dangerous driving and drink driving.

One count was in relation to a crash on the A17 near Sutton involving an elderly motorist.

Rebecca Wilson. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Rebecca Wilson. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

He also admitted a series of other motoring offences, including failing to stop, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and no insurance.

The 19-year-old, who also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, was jailed for 30 months.

Andrew Mutoti

A London teenager was jailed for eight months after being caught armed with an eight inch knife while already on bail for carrying a blade.

It gave Andrew Mutoti, 18, ‘three strikes’ for carrying knives, and officers had to pepper spray him to make an arrest after he tried to escape.

Mutoti, of Latymer Way, London, was jailed for four months for each of the knife offences, to run consecutively.

He must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Richard Wheeldon. PIC: Norfolk Police Richard Wheeldon. PIC: Norfolk Police

Liam O’Grady

A drink-driver who led police on a chase which reached speeds of up to 100mph on the A47 was jailed after a judge branded it “extremely reckless”.

O’Grady, 30, of Mill Road, Nottingham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court having previously admitted dangerous driving, drink-driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Jailing O’Grady for 12 months, judge Maureen Bacon said it was “an extremely reckless thing to do”.

O’Grady was also banned from driving for three years and six months and ordered to take an extended re-test before he can drive.

Byron Paris

An inmate at Norwich Prison has been jailed after four improvised weapons were found in his cell.

The knife a man arrested on Rosary Road had tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary The knife a man arrested on Rosary Road had tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Byron Paris, 22, was serving a sentence at the Knox Road jail following a drugs conviction.

Paris, currently of HMP Norwich but previously from Ipswich, appeared at the crown court having admitted four counts of possession of bladed articles in prison. He also admitted possession of a mobile phone and five mobile phone chargers and SIM cards.

Sentencing Paris to 18 months in prison recorder Guy Ayers said these were “of course very serious offences”.

Abiola Akamo

A man caught with cocaine following a police raid at an address in Lowestoft was jailed for 12 months.

Police raided the address in Reeve Street after getting a tip-off, Norwich Crown Court heard on Friday.

Abiola Akamo, 32, of Reeve Street, Lowestoft, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine on January 2 this year and appeared for sentence.

Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Liam O'Grady leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh.

As well as his 12-month custodial sentence, judge Maureen Bacon also ordered Akamo to pay £80 costs.

Kristopher Kealey

A judge praised a six-year-old victim of a sex assault for finding the courage to tell her family what happened, as the man responsible was jailed.

Kristopher Kealey, 39, indecently touched the girl as she was sitting on a sofa at a party in North Walsham, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Kealey, of no fixed address, had denied sexually assaulting the child but was convicted following a trial and appeared for sentence on Friday.

Jailing him for two years and placing him on the sex offender’s register for 10 years, judge Katharine Moore said that Kealey’s behaviour was worrying as there were people nearby at the party when he carried out the assault.

Georgia Sugden and Nickie Masterson

Byron Paris: Pic: Norfolk Police Byron Paris: Pic: Norfolk Police

Sugden, 22, of Kingsway in Bungay, and Masterson, 21, of the same location, entered a New Look store on Smallgate in Beccles and took £126 worth of goods.

Later the same day the women were arrested in Worlingham.

They were then moved to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sugden was later charged with shoplifting and assault of a special officer. She received a 12 week jail sentence and was required to pay £100 compensation.

Masterson was charged with shoplifting and was jailed for 10 weeks. She was also required to pay £100 compensation.