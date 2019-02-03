Jailed in Norfolk in January: Child abuser, murderer and £1m fraudster

(Left to right) Alan Ballinger, Gediminas Jasinskas, Steven Girling. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Here’s our monthly look back at some of the criminals who were jailed in Norfolk courts.

Marcus Jackson. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Marcus Jackson. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jacoson, 21, of Quill Street, London, was jailed after it was discovered he was in possession of a knife following a fight in a Norwich car park.

Norwich Crown Court heard the incident centred on an argument over a woman that he and another man had been in a relationship with.

Jackson had discarded a large silver kitchen knife in a driveway but it was later picked up by officers.

He also admitted possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply on December 2, last year and possession of Class B and Class C drugs for his own use on the same date.

The court heard the offences put him in breach of a suspended sentence order of 24 months imposed at Ipswich Crown Court for drugs-related offences.

Alan Ballinger. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Alan Ballinger. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Judge Katharine Moore said the offences were so serious they passed the custody threshold and sentenced Jackson to a total of 40 months in prison.

Alan Ballinger

Alan Ballinger, 72, from Skoner Road Norwich, was jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences.

Ballinger pleaded guilty to 16 charges of abuse including indecent assault and sexual touching, which took place between 2001 and 2012 against three victims.

Detective Constable Kim Taylor of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit (CAIU), said: “Hearing a victim’s account of the abuse they were subjected to is always distressing and this sentence highlights that we are committed to carrying out a full and thorough investigation to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Ballinger was also placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Adrian Judd Norwich Magistrates' Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Ben Steward

Ben Steward, 34, of Godric place already had 47 convictions for 82 offences to his name when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court last month.

Two-thirds of those offences were for theft, and he admitted another nine offences of shoplifting carried out between the summer of 2018 and January of this year.

Tess Mann, prosecuting, outlined each offence to the court, including the theft of £32 worth of Ferrero Rocher chocolates.

Magistrates refused to order a drug rehabilitation programme for Steward after hearing from probation he has not engaged with support services in the past.

Steward, of Godric Place, was jailed for 15 weeks for each offence, to run concurrently, and a victim surcharge of £115.

Morrisons supermarket in Cromer, where Steven Hill bought tobacco, eight cans of beer and a bottle of rum with two of the credit cards. Picture: ARCHANT Morrisons supermarket in Cromer, where Steven Hill bought tobacco, eight cans of beer and a bottle of rum with two of the credit cards. Picture: ARCHANT

Steven Hill

Self-described alcoholic Steven Hill, 40, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court lat month, where he pleaded guilty to fraud offences.

The court heard how Hill, of Alfred Road, Cromer, was rummaging through bins in Cromer in the early hours of Monday, January 14, when he found a handbag containing three bank cards, a charger and headphones.

CCTV footage showed he walked into a Morrisons supermarket at around 6am and bought tobacco, eight cans of beer and a bottle of rum with two of the credit cards.

Prosecutor Jane Walker said the owner of the handbag realised her bag was missing on January 14 and checked online to find the transactions were made on her card at 6.12am.

Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, dishonestly handling stolen goods and theft and was sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Anastasios Sotiropoulos. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Anastasios Sotiropoulos. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anastasios Sotiropoulos and Dionysios Tsekleris

Thomas Sotiropoulos, 58, used fake identities to make online applications over a five-year period - with his victims including Santander, Virgin Money and MBNA.

Sotiropoulos admitted fraud charges between 2013 and August last year amounting to more than £1m.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said Sotiropoulos used online applications to obtain fraudulent loans and credit using fake identities and documents.

This week Judge Katharine Moore jailed Sotiropoulos for four years nine months and described it as a “cynical” course of dishonesty.

His co-defendant Dionysios Tsekleris, 42, admitted laundering some of the cash and was jailed for 15 months.

Dionysios Tsekleris. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Dionysios Tsekleris. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

David Nelson

David Nelson, 51, of no fixed address, was convicted of one charge of rape and sex assaults on one girl and sex assaults on a second victim, following a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

The sex assaults date back 20 years for one victim and eight years for the second victim.

Nelson had denied all the charges.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting, said that in one case the sex assaults started on one victim when she was just seven and said that both the victims in the case were “vulnerable.”

Sentencing Nelson, Judge Maureen Bacon said he had abused the girls for his own sexual needs and that he posed a high risk to children.

Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Gediminas Jasinskas. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

She imposed a 28 year extended sentence which is made up of 20 years custody and with an eight-year extended licence.

Nelson was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Gediminas Jasinskas

Gediminas Jasinskas, 30, murdered his ex-girlfriend Cristina Magda-Calancea, who was 26, in a frenzied attack.

Norwich Crown Court heard how Miss Magda-Calancea returned from work shortly after 10pm on September 21 with Jasinskas in the garage “waiting for her to arrive”.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said she was then “attacked by him (Jasinskas) inside the garage”.

Steven Girling. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Steven Girling. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Neighbours heard “screaming” and the victim shouting “no”.

Despite her condition, Miss Magda-Calancea was able to tell her neighbour “it was my ex-boyfriend” and gave a name.

The emergency services were called and Miss Magda-Calancea was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn but went into cardiac arrest and died the following morning.

The court heard she had 25 separate knife wounds on her body including neck, chest, abdomen, groin and arms.

In January, Jasinskas, of Tennyson Avenue, King’s Lynn, was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder.

Steven Girling

Finance director, Steven Girling, 36, stole more than £1m from his employer to feed his online gambling addiction.

Girling, from Folgate Close, Costessey, siphoned off the cash from sports education firm, Premier Education Group (PEG), where he worked as a finance officer, for more than three years.

Judge Stephen Holt expressed cynicism that Girling’s sole motivation was his gambling addiction.

He said: “People who really suffer from extreme gambling addictions tend to arrive here with nothing, only debts.

“You arrived here with some considerable assets.”

Norwich Crown Court heard that Girling had also put £20,000 into ISAs for his children, spent money on a holiday, bought a house and was also suspected of paying off his wife’s parents’ mortgage with the cash.

Sentencing him, Judge Holt said: “These thefts were skilled, professionally planned and executed.”

Girling was jailed for four years.