Man facing custody over possession of stun gun in Norwich

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who admitted having an electric stun gun device in Norwich has been warned he might receive a custodial sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Hill, 33, was found to be in possession of a hand held electrical stun device, in Norwich when he attended the Tribunal Service at Queens Road, Norwich.

Hill, of Suffolk Square, Norwich appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 22) after pleaded guilty to the offence which happened on September 4 this year.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until November 22 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

But Hill was warned by Judge Shaw that it was a serious offence and may result in a custodial sentence.

Hill has also been charged with possessing a knife, namely a Stanley knife, in Norwich, on the same date but he pleaded not guilty to that offence.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said they would be offering no evidence in relation to that.