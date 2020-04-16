Norwich woman jailed for drugs possession in city

A woman has appeared in court after she offered to supply drugs to an undercover police officer in Norwich.

Louise Howkins, 41, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (April 15) having been charged with two counts of possession of a drug of class A, namely diamorphine and cocaine, on January 29 this year.

Martin Ivory, prosecuting, said the offences happened after a test purchase police officer in the Colegate area of Norwich made contact with the defendant.

Mr Ivory said the officer asked her where she gets her drugs from. She gave him an idea and offered to get some drugs for him before taking money from him, meeting her dealer and then handing them (the drugs) to him.

Howkins, of William Kett Close, Norwich, who was represented by Jonathan Goodman, admitted both offences.

She was jailed for 14 days by Judge Andrew Shaw who conducted the hearing over Skype due to the lockdown.