News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man staged his own kidnap to get ransom from his family

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 4:52 PM April 14, 2021   
Kyle Nunn, 29, has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to an offence of blackmail. 

Kyle Nunn, 29, has been jailed for two years after pleading guilty to an offence of blackmail. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man recruited his friends and staged his own violent kidnapping in a bid to get his own family to pay a £400 ransom.

Kyle Nunn made harrowing phone calls, sent Facebook messages and made video calls featuring two hammer-wielding men in a derelict building, Norwich Crown Court heard.

The 29-year-old told his family he had been hit with a hammer and knee-capped - and said if the £400 was not paid, the beatings would continue.

Joe Bird, prosecuting, told the court that the family could get £200 and Nunn later turned up at Norwich Railway Station where money was handed over.

Police had also been called and found Nunn, who was with two other men who had appeared in the bogus video.

Mr Bird said Nunn was found "uninjured" and it was at that stage it was found "the whole kidnap was a complete ruse to try and extort money".

Nunn, who initially gave police a false name, was arrested and interviewed and later charged with blackmail on September 13 and 14 last year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  3. 3 Woman left with 'serious back injuries' after pub fight
  1. 4 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  2. 5 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
  3. 6 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
  4. 7 See work to transform former bakery into £13m site
  5. 8 Police investigate 'possible assault' after Dereham town centre fight
  6. 9 Delivery driver fined for 'flagrant' seafront stunt caught on CCTV
  7. 10 Hairdressers working 12-hour days to recoup Covid losses

Nunn, of Seaforth Drive, Hopton, appeared at the crown court for sentence on Tuesday (April 13) having previously admitted blackmail.

Sentencing Nunn to two years imprisonment Judge Anthony Bate said blackmail was a "serious and nasty offence" and insisted it was his "public duty to sentence you to immediate imprisonment".

Judge Bate said Nunn had set up a "bogus kidnap scenario in which you purported to be the victim" and had involved others to "give some credence" to what was happening.

David Stewart, mitigating for Nunn, who has 31 convictions for more than 70 previous offences, had a long history of debt due to his drug addiction.

He also said Nunn had and also had mental health issues. 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon