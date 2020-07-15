Search

Men burst into city home in middle of the night armed with machete

PUBLISHED: 07:32 15 July 2020

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A man burst into a city home in the middle of the night with another man who was armed with a machete before demanding to know “where are the guys?”, a court heard.

Casey Butler, 22, together with another man smashed their way into a property on Gertrude Road, Norwich, where a 13-year-old boy was one of those asleep upstairs, looking for other men who were not at the address.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Butler and the other man, who was armed, had gone to the address in the early hours of December 16 last year after an earlier disagreement with other men who are thought to have been involved in drugs.

Adam Norris, prosecuting, said Butler had taken offence and ended a phone call to one of the men by saying “watch”,

There were attempts to calm him down but they did not appear to work.

Mr Norris said that at about 2am on December 16 there was a “loud bang” at the front of the property in Gertrude Road before the glass panel on the front door was forced.

The court heard a hand came through the glass and Butler and the other man let themselves in through the door.

Mr Norris said the other man had a large machete-type blade in his hand.

He said Butler said “where are the guys”.

They left after being told the occupants did not know where those they were looking for were.

Mr Norris said Butler was arrested on Christmas Eve at an address on St Mildreds Road in Norwich where weapons were also found.

Butler, of Dowells Street, London, appeared for sentence on Tuesday having prevuously admitted affray.

Jailing Butler for a total of 15 months, Judge Stephen Holt said turning up in the middle of the night with a large blade showed an intention to cause fear and really serious injury.

Judge Holt said it must have been “extremely scary” and caused great shock and fear to those that were in the property at the time, including a teenage boy.

Andrew Thompson, mitigating, said there was no evidence serious fear was caused as a result of the incident and added that no-one was injured either.

He said Butler had not been in possession of a weapon during the incident which he said seems to have been as a result of bravado.

