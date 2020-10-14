London dealer at head of drugs supply line jailed for more than three years

Jahmoy Trail, who has been jailed for heading up a county line. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A Londoner who headed up a supply line of crack cocaine and heroin into Norfolk has been put behind bars.

Jahmoy Trail, 23 and from Croydon, was at the head of a county line which saw class A drugs brought into Norfolk from the capital.

On Tuesday, Trail appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin at a previous hearing.

He was arrested in London on June 29 this year as part of Operation Orochi – a collaborative effort of Norfolk Constabulary’s county lines team and the Metropolitan Police to shut off supply at the source.

The operation, which launched in November 2019, has seen officers beating county lines dealers at their own game by using mobile phone data and analysis to track down those running the supply lines.

Following his arrest, Trail’s home address was searched, which officers finding a number of mobile phones which revealed he was acting as a county line known as ‘Ghost’.

He was jailed for three years and six months.

PC James Bailey, of Norfolk Constabulary’s county lines team, said: “This latest sentence under Operation Orochi once again shows Norfolk’s dedication to its work alongside our metropolitan colleagues in the tackle against county lines.

“This sentence should go out as a warning to anyone who is actively involved in county lines that you will be detected and you will be prosecuted.”

Last month, the constabulary was involved in a week of intensification which saw three separate supply lines cut off in the space of just seven days.

It took the number of lines shut down since the beginning of the operation to more than 30 in less than a year.

Robin Windsor-Waite, the constabulary’s county lines lead, previous told this newspaper: “I am confident that we know the names and numbers of every county line currently operating in Norfolk and we are in the process of locating them all.

“The key message is this: if you are thinking of setting one up in Norfolk we will find you and you will go to jail - so it is not worth doing.”