Man from London charged with drug dealing in Norwich appears in court

Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man from London charged in connection with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich has had his case adjourned so he can meet with his legal team.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jahmoy Trail, 22, of Garrick Crescent, in Croydon, has been charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Norwich area between January 2020 and June 2020.

Trail was arrested by officers from the Metropolitan police in London, on Monday June 29, as part of Operation Orochi, an ongoing joint operation between Norfolk police and the Metropolitan police targeting county line drug dealers.

Trail appeared at Norwich Crown Court for his hearing, but the court heard he had not been able to meet with his legal team.

Allan Goh, for Trail said it had not been possible for a meeting to be arranged before the hearing and asked for the case to be adjourned.

Judge Shaw adjourned the hearing until August 18 and granted Trail bail.