Thieves smash van window and steal items
- Credit: Google Images
A van window was smashed and items were stolen from inside in an overnight theft.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a van parked in Oulton, near Lowestoft.
The theft happened overnight between 11.58pm on Tuesday, January 26 and 6am on Wednesday, January 27.
A police spokesman said: "A van parked in Sands Lane, Oulton had a window smashed and items stolen from the cab.
"There was an attempt to force a side door, however this was unsuccessful.
"Can you help?"
If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/4348/21 - on 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
