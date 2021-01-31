Thieves smash van window and steal items

Published: 8:03 AM January 31, 2021

A van window was smashed and items were stolen from inside in an overnight theft on Sands Lane in Oulton. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A van window was smashed and items were stolen from inside in an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a van parked in Oulton, near Lowestoft.

The theft happened overnight between 11.58pm on Tuesday, January 26 and 6am on Wednesday, January 27.

A police spokesman said: "A van parked in Sands Lane, Oulton had a window smashed and items stolen from the cab.

"There was an attempt to force a side door, however this was unsuccessful.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/4348/21 - on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org