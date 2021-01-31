News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thieves smash van window and steal items

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:03 AM January 31, 2021   
A van window was smashed and items were stolen from inside in an overnight theft on Sands Lane in Oulton.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a van parked in Oulton, near Lowestoft.

The theft happened overnight between 11.58pm on Tuesday, January 26 and 6am on Wednesday, January 27.

A police spokesman said: "A van parked in Sands Lane, Oulton had a window smashed and items stolen from the cab.

"There was an attempt to force a side door, however this was unsuccessful.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby or have any information please contact Suffolk Police - quoting crime reference 37/4348/21 - on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org 

