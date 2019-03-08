Dog catches woman smuggling mobile phones into prison

A woman was caught out by a security dog trying to smuggle four phones into Norwich prison.

Isabel Samson, 31, was picked out by the dog as she went through security and when searched admitted she had four phones and four SIM cards hidden on her, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Samson, of Alston Road, Ipswich, admitted trying to smuggle prohibited items into prison on June 27, this year and was jailed for eight months.

Judge Anthony Bate said there were plenty of signs at the jail warning visitors about bringing in prohibited items such as phones and said anyone caught doing so should expect deterrent sentences.

Peter Spary, for Samson, said she admitted having the phone immediately she caught the attention of the dog: "This was an offence which was doomed from the beginning. As soon as the dog came anywhere near, she held her hands up."