Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Woman, 72, admits speeding at 71mph in 40mph limit in Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 12:11 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 25 March 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A 72-year-old woman has appeared in court after she was caught speeding at more than 30mph above the 40mph limit in a village.

Irene Spink, of Main Street, Hockwold, near Thetford, was caught driving her Mazda car at 71mph at Brookville, near Thetford on October 26 last year.

Spink has previously admitted speeding but appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (March 25) so disqualification could be considered.

The defendant, who represented herself in court and had no previous motoring convictions, said: “I really can only apologise. I had a momentary lapse of concentration. I don’t usually drive at that speed.”

She had previously written to the court to say she has type one diabetes and had to drive to attend GP and hospital appointments and also had to help transport her 96-year-old mother-in-law.

She had her licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £350, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Parked van targeted as thieves steal number plates

Thieves stole the number plates from a van parked in Norfolk Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

‘Respect and gratitude’ theme to mental health staff awards night

NSFT Awards 2019. Celebrations at the NSFT Putting People First Staff Awards 2019. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists