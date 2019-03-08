Woman, 72, admits speeding at 71mph in 40mph limit in Norfolk village

A 72-year-old woman has appeared in court after she was caught speeding at more than 30mph above the 40mph limit in a village.

Irene Spink, of Main Street, Hockwold, near Thetford, was caught driving her Mazda car at 71mph at Brookville, near Thetford on October 26 last year.

Spink has previously admitted speeding but appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday (March 25) so disqualification could be considered.

The defendant, who represented herself in court and had no previous motoring convictions, said: “I really can only apologise. I had a momentary lapse of concentration. I don’t usually drive at that speed.”

She had previously written to the court to say she has type one diabetes and had to drive to attend GP and hospital appointments and also had to help transport her 96-year-old mother-in-law.

She had her licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £350, ordered to pay £100 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.