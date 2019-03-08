Police investigations are continuing into fight in street in Hoveton

Police say investigations are continuing into Hoveton affray. Picture: Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a street fight in Hoveton involving a number of people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to Station Road at about 5.25pm on Saturday, December 29 following reports a number of people were fighting.

Enquiries led officers to arrest four men, aged between 26 and 36, in connection with the incident who were taken to Police Investigation Centres in Aylsham and Wymondham.

One of the suspects was later taken to hospital after becoming unwell while in custody as a result of an injury sustained during the disturbance.

A police spokesman said all four people arrested on suspicion of affray have since been released under investigation.

The spokesman said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Two areas on Station Road were sealed off by police following the incident although were later lifted.

Information to police on 101.