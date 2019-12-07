Search

Advanced search

Three people remain under investigation following Norfolk rave

PUBLISHED: 08:24 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:24 07 December 2019

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Three people arrested following an illegal rave in Norfolk remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

More than 600 people attended the rave at Massingham Heath, near Grimston, which happened on Saturday, July 6 this year and went into the morning of Sunday, July 7.

You may also want to watch:

Police were first called by a member of the public, who had noticed an advert for the event on Facebook before further complaints were received from people in the area.

A police spokesman said three people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the organisation of a rave remain under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

A 33-year-old man from the King's Lynn area has been charged with drug driving following the event and is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on January 2 while a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug driving will face no further action.

Most Read

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

‘Horrendous’ - Villagers unable to take bath after sewer floods road

Clayton Williams, 58, and Peter Goshawk, 60, on Ferry Road in Horning, where sewers have been overflowing. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Pub could be knocked down ‘for health and safety reasons’

Griffin pub at Thorpe St Andrew, pictured when it was still in business Photo: Bill Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Three people remain under investigation following Norfolk rave

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

A royally good match! Assistance dog Prince to change life of six-year-old with autism

Assistance dog Prince's training was part-funded by fundraising efforts from Norwich-based dog sitting firm Barking Mad South Norwich. Picture: Barking Mad/Dogs for Good.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists