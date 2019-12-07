Three people remain under investigation following Norfolk rave

Police were called to an illegal rave at Grimston.

Three people arrested following an illegal rave in Norfolk remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

More than 600 people attended the rave at Massingham Heath, near Grimston, which happened on Saturday, July 6 this year and went into the morning of Sunday, July 7.

Police were first called by a member of the public, who had noticed an advert for the event on Facebook before further complaints were received from people in the area.

A police spokesman said three people arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the organisation of a rave remain under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

A 33-year-old man from the King's Lynn area has been charged with drug driving following the event and is due to appear at King's Lynn Magistrates Court on January 2 while a 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug driving will face no further action.