Investigation continues into Norwich hit and run crash

Photographs from the scene show police and paramedics at Edward Street, off Magdalen Street. Photo: Submitted Archant

An investigation is continuing after a woman was knocked down in a hit and run in Norwich.

The incident happened in Edward Street in Norwich, opposite the entrance to Epic Studios, at about 5.10pm on Friday, April 5

The casualty, a woman in her 70s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene.

Following enquiries, a 30-year-old man was arrested later that evening on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and drug driving.

A police spokesman confirmed the man "remains under investigation" while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact PC Rob Hardingham at the Roads Armed Policing Team in Wymondham on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.