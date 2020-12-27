Investigation closed after group of men threw stones at woman
- Credit: Google Images
The hunt for a group of men who left a woman injured after rocks were thrown at her in an assault has now been closed.
The woman in her 20s suffered facial injuries after rocks were thrown at her by a group of men as she walked along Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.
It happened about 7pm on Friday, October 23 as the woman was assaulted after four men threw stones and rocks on Yarmouth Road, close to the Methodist Church.
One of the stones hit the woman’s right cheekbone, leaving a swollen red cheek.
After police had launched an appeal for witnesses and information, a police spokesman said: "All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."
Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting 37/61746/20, on 101 or email Lily.PALMER@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
