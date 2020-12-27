News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Investigation closed after group of men threw stones at woman

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:30 AM December 27, 2020   
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was assaulted by having rocks thrown at

Police appealed for witnesses after a woman in her 20s was assaulted by having rocks thrown at her by four unknown suspects on Yarmouth Road near to the Methodist Church in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

The hunt for a group of men who left a woman injured after rocks were thrown at her in an assault has now been closed.

The woman in her 20s suffered facial injuries after rocks were thrown at her by a group of men as she walked along Yarmouth Road in Lowestoft.

It happened about 7pm on Friday, October 23 as the woman was assaulted after four men threw stones and rocks on Yarmouth Road, close to the Methodist Church.

One of the stones hit the woman’s right cheekbone, leaving a swollen red cheek.

After police had launched an appeal for witnesses and information, a police spokesman said: "All of the enquiries were completed and the investigation has been finalised but will be reopened if any new information comes to light."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour at the time or knows who was responsible should contact Lowestoft police, quoting 37/61746/20, on 101 or email Lily.PALMER@suffolk.pnn.police.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 Which businesses can stay open in Tier Four?
  2. 2 Norfolk wakes up in Tier Four - what are the rules?
  3. 3 Storm Bella causes swathe of power cuts
  1. 4 'Most expensive house in Norfolk' sold
  2. 5 Wind and flood warnings as Storm Bella hits Norfolk
  3. 6 Watch: Drone shows shocking Christmas Day floods
  4. 7 Storm Bella set to batter Norfolk with winds up to 70mph
  5. 8 'It was like a river' - village green and roads submerged
  6. 9 Hundreds being evacuated from homes as flooding 'imminent'
  7. 10 River overflows at popular walking spot
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People urged not to travel on Christmas Eve as Norfolk hit by major...

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Drone footage captures extent of flooding in Norfolk village

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon

Flooding

WATCH: Heavy rain and flash flooding leaves parts of Norfolk underwater

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

North Norfolk District Council

Cromer Pier to shut as tourists urged to stay away from North Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon